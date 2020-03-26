Anupam Kher Looks Forward To Growing His Hair Back Amid Lockdown, Share Hilarious Pictures

Anupam Kher recently posted Photoshopped pictures of himself sporting wigs on his official social media handle. He is of the opinion that his hair might grow back in this quarantine period. He recently gave his followers a hearty laugh with the images that he posted.

Anupam Kher’s hair growth

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to update his fans on how the quarantine period is going for him. He wrote in the caption for the post that he has a feeling his hair will grow during this quarantine period. He posted a few photoshopped images of himself with different hairstyles, asking his fans to tell him which style suits him the best. In the first picture that he has posted, he can be seen donning platinum blond hair. In the second and third pictures, he can be seen wearing brown hair wigs while in the third picture, he is wearing a black wig which has a middle partition.

He has also mentioned in the caption that it is nothing to laugh about and that he needs some serious suggestion in this matter. Anupam Kher has also called it the side effects of being in self-quarantine. Have a look at the fun post put up by the actor here.

Anupam Kher’s karaoke fun

Earlier, Anupam Kher had posted about the positive effects of self-quarantine. He wrote in the caption this is his first-ever karaoke session. He is singing the song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in the video posted. He has asked his followers to focus on passion and joy behind the picture instead of focusing on the voice. Have a look at the fun video put up by the actor here.

