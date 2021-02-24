Anupam Kher Attends Live Music Launch Of Hariharan And Bickram Ghosh's Love Album 'Ishq'

Anupam Kher attended the live music launch of his friends and musicians Hariharan and Bickram Ghosh on February 23. He took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures from the launch of their romantic album titled, Ishq. Upon seeing the post, it appears that the actor had some gala time with his acquaintances.

Anupam Kher attends live music launch

In the pictures shared by the actor, he can be seen donning a navy blue casual ensemble. From posing alongside the two musicians to sharing the poster of their album, Ishq, the actor was delighted to meet close friends from the music industry after a long time. Hailing it as a ‘wonderful time’ the actor said that the songs in the album are ‘melodious’ and ‘beautifully shot’. Further, Anupam did not fail to wish the musical duo luck for their musical venture. Check out the post below:

Delighted to attend the live launch of my friend and the marvellous duo @singerhariharana and @bickramghoshofficial’s album of love songs titled #Ishq. Wonderful to meet so many friends from the music world and also from media. The songs are melodious and beautifully shot. Wishing them great luck.

Previously, he also took to his social media platform to inform his followers that he has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming short film, Happy Birthday. Directed by Prasad, the entire cast and crew of the film were seen enjoying a mini celebration to mark the film’s conclusion. In the clip shared, Anupam cuts a cake alongside co-star Aahana Kumar. The rest of the crew sings the Happy Birthday song in the background.

It is a #Wrap for our short film #HappyBirthday. Thank you cast and crew for your love, warmth and efficiency! You made me work for 16 hours non stop. But it was worth it!! And it was great working with talented Ms. @aahanakumra !Jai Ho!

Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam will also feature in Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files. The plot of the film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Along with Anupam, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role.

