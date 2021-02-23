Anupam Kher Shares A Glimpse Of His Celebration Signaling The Wrap Of 'Happy Birthday'

Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the upcoming short film Happy Birthday directed by Prasad Kadam. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share an update about the film stating that they have wrapped the shoot of the film. In his post, the cast and crew of the film were seen having a mini celebration. Take a look at Anupam Kher's video below.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post -

Anupam shared a video in which he can be seen cutting the cake along with co-actor Aahana Kumra and other crew members by his side. They sang the Happy Birthday song while cutting the cake. He captioned the post saying that it was a wrap for their short film Happy Birthday. He thanked the cast and crew for all the love, warmth and efficiency. He also mentioned that they made him work for 16 hours non-stop, but it was worth it. He said it was great working with the talented Aahana Kumra. His post was flooded with multiple likes and comments in no time.

More about Happy Birthday -

The poster of the film was shared by Anupam on Twitter on February 20, 2021. Along with the poster, he wrote that he was happy to present the poster of his short film. He said, “Don’t go by the title. Things are different here.” He was looking forward to an exciting shoot with the energetic cast & crew. The shooting of the film commenced on February 22, 2021.

Speaking about the script, Kumra said "It was an interesting concept, something that I had not come across before. I was very well-aware of the subject the film deals with but I think the way it has been written has been pretty fantastic. It also, in a way, blew my mind when I read it at one go. The minute I finished reading it I said a yes to it. Secondly, I found out that Mr. Kher is also part of the film and would be opposite me, which I thought was very interesting and more like a cherry on the top. I had worked with him earlier on The Accidental Prime Minister and I absolutely love working with him. We had a lot of good scenes in that film together and I am glad that I am getting to work with him once again and I'm sure he is going to shine in this one as well."

Whereas Anupam Kher said, "I love working with new and young directors. The script is fascinating am looking forward to working with Prasad Kadam and ofcourse with the entire team of Happy Birthday"

More about Anupam Kher -

Anupam Kher has quite a few projects in hand like The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files. He recently launched his new book Your Best Day is Today on his experiences during COVID-19. Happy Birthday is slated to release in 2021.

(Source: With inputs from PR)

