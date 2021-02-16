Anupam Kher Helps Change A Kid's Tears Into Laughter, Fans Praise The 'sweet' Gesture

On Tuesday, February 16, Anupam Kher posted yet another funny but adorable video on social media. It so happened that during his Mumbai to Kolkata flight, the Hotel Mumbai actor met an adorable kid Arissa. However, Arissa wasn’t having her best time and began crying, even though her parents were trying to make her feel better. The little munchkin wouldn’t stop crying and that is when Anupam took it upon himself to ‘change her tears into laughter’.

In the clips shared by him, fans can see Anupam trying to make Arissa laugh. While in the first video the baby appears to be crying, but the last picture sees an elated Arissa sharing a contagious smile alongside her mother. Although the actor was a stranger to the baby at first, however, by the end of their journey, the duo became the ‘best of friends’. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by the actor:

On my Mumbai-Kolkata flight this beautiful baby #Arissa was crying. Her parents were trying their best to make her feel better. And then I took upon myself to change her tears into laughter. By the end of our journey we were best of friends. These videos and pics will tell you the whole story. Enjoy! Also I did take the permission of the parents to post them. So some of you can chill!

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the star were left in ‘awe’. While some praised the actor for being humble, others went on to call their banter a ‘cute’ one. Heart and smiley emoticons have swarmed the comment section of the star. Here’s a glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Anupam Kher previously posted another funny video on Instagram which made his fans burst out in laughter. The clip shared by him showcased a man donning a face-like mask. This confuses another person, who instructs him to put his mask on. In the end, the man unveils his face-like mask which leaves the other surprised. Praising the creative mask, the other person begins to laugh. Check out the video below:

