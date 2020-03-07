Anil Kapoor Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Anupam Kher As He Turns 65

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turns 65 years old on March 7, 2020. He has been receiving many wishes from friends and family members. Joining the list, one of his friends, Anil Kapoor, also sent warm wishes to the actor on his birthday. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of him posing with Anupam Kher.

In the photo, Anil Kapoor posed with Anupam Kher in the Instagram story, and both were all smiles. The duo twinned together in black suits. Below the photo, the Mr India actor pens an adorable wish for his friend and co-star Anupam Kher.

Wishing him the birthday, the Malang actor wrote, 'Happy Birthday, @anupamkher! My dearest friend since 35 years & counting.' Highlighting their friendship bond, Anil Kapoor further adds that, 'We argue, laugh, make fun of ourselves, talk about films, foods and fools in the world!'.

He wrote a few words to praise his Tezaab co-star. It read, 'There is no one like you & there never will be. Your talent is unmatched. Love you always!'.

Check out the story below:

Anupam Kher is celebrating his birthday with the Godfather actor Robert De Niro. On his social media feed, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude and happiness for celebrating his birthday for the third time in a row with Robert De Niro.

The Special 26 actor also posted a short video to thank all his family member, friends, and the audience for sending him heartfelt birthday wishes. Watch the post and video below.

