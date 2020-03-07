The Debate
Entertainment News Live Update - Priyanka Chopra's Brother Engaged To Neelam Upadhyaya?

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Engaged? Actress Clarifies
34 mins ago | March 07, 2020 11:04

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra sent rumour mills buzzing when he was clicked with actor Neelam Upadhyaya at a recent beauty pageant. His mother Madhu Chopra was present at the event too. It all started when a pap profile referred to them as engaged. Read the full story here for more details. 

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Engaged? Actress Clarifies

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi At Isha Ambani's Residence; See Pictures Here
1 hour ago | March 07, 2020 10:01

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kicked off Holi celebrations by hosting a grand party at their residence in Mumbai. From the pictures and videos that have surfaced, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were the first ones to arrive at their residence for the grand celebrations. Check the full story here.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi At Isha Ambani's Residence; See Pictures Here

 

 

