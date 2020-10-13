Anupam Kher Pens Tom Hiddleson's Quote On 'dream' & 'the Audience' In Recent Post; See Pic

On October 13, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and shared a self-portrait. In the self-portrait, Kher was seen striking an intense pose for the camera while sporting a casual look as he wore a black sando. Instagramming the picture, Anupam Kher wrote a caption, which is also a quote of English actor Tom Hiddleson, "The dream is to keep surprising yourself. Never mind the audience!!". To conclude his caption, he added, "Jai Ho!", along with a strong arm emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Anupam Kher's recent Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the Hotel Mumbai actor's picture-post managed to garner more than 10k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from his 3.9M followers took to the comments section to praise the actor. Singer-writer Karan Hariharan also left a folded hand emoticon in the comments box. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "That's true absolutely perfect" while another asserted, "But the pic is definitely for the audience never mind, keep motivating". On the other hand, a fan went gaga over Anupam's fitness and called him 'Indian Dwayne Johnson'.

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, the 65-year-old actor is an active social media user as he often gives a sneak peek into his life via social media. However, a couple of weeks back, Kher had decided to go through a social media detox and had taken a break from it. He posted a picture with text saying – “Temporarily closed for Spiritual Maintenance” and the caption for the post said – “I am observing #SocialMediaDetox for the next few days!”.

On the other side, while marking his comeback a few days back, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor shared a picture, featuring a silhouette of a man, who is beginning his day by going for work. The photographer has captured a basket on the person’s head at the break of the day. It looks as if the person is carrying the sun in his semicircle case. To caption it, Kher wrote, “Let’s carry HOPE !".

