Anupam Kher Shares His Picture With 'long-hair'; Sikander Says 'Too Cool For School'

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a throwback picture from the time when he had long hair while he is jamming on-stage on his Instagram page. Fans have dropped in some fun comments and the actor’s caption is even funnier. Take a look at the post.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram Post about 'Long Hair'

Anupam Kher took to Instagram as he shared this picture from the time he had long hair. The actor is seen performing on stage in the picture, as he grooves with a mic. The picture is in monochrome. His caption says - ''Sometimes the only way to stay sane is to go a little crazy!!!'', accompanied with the hashtag #LettingMyHairDown. The comments saw a lot of his fans dropping laughing and other emojis while his son Sikander Kher said, “Too cool for school,”

Anupam Kher’s social media detox

Anupam Kher had earlier decided to go through a social media detox and had taken a break from social media around 2 weeks ago. He posted a picture with text saying – “Temporarily closed for Spiritual Maintenance” and the caption for the post said – “I am observing #SocialMediaDetox for the next few days!” His fans replied to the post saying that they will miss his post with mom and other interesting content.

He made his comeback just today on October, 12, 2020 as he shared a picture of a man where his silhouette looks like its carrying the Sun in a basket. With the picture, he posted the caption – “Let’s Carry HOPE!” Fans of the actor welcomed him back with joined hands emoji.

On the work front

Anupam Kher is currently in Bhopal where he is shooting for his 517th film called The Last Show. He flew to Bhopal with co-actor and friend Satish Kaushik. The two travelled to Bhopal on September 21, 2020 and the shoot for the movie began on September 25th. Kher was last seen in the movies The Accidental Prime Minister playing the titular role of Dr. Manmohan Singh and One Day: Justice Delivered as a Retired Judge in the year 2019.

