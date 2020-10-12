Mumbai Power Cut Makes Anupam Kher & Nimrat Kaur React; Stars Surprised That 'Batti Gul'

Celebrities of the film industry felt it was ‘unprecedented’ as Mumbai faced an unexpected power outage on Monday. #Mumbai became the top trend on Twitter and hashtags like #powercut drew reactions galore. Even Bollywood stars reacted to the news with displeasure or with funny reactions.

Bollywood stars react to Mumbai power cut

Actor Anupam Kher reacted with a surprise emoji and termed it as a ‘batti gul’ moment.

Actor Urvashi Dholakia and producer Tanuj Garg were hardly surprised as 2020 has already been considered one of the worst years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrity deaths.

#2020

Mai Yahi Baaki reh gaya Tha

Woh Bhi Ho Gaya

MUMBAI BLACKOUT ⚫ #powerfailure #🙌🏻 — Urvashii Dholakia (@Urvashi9) October 12, 2020

As I drive to work I see the city plunged in darkness. And then I remind myself that we're still in 2020. #mumbai #powercut — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) October 12, 2020

Producer Guneet Monga termed it ‘unprecedented.’

Full Mumbai & Navi Mumbai - no bijli !!



Never happened before !!



What’s happening ?#mumbaipowercut — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) October 12, 2020

Actor Nimrat Kaur quipped that she missed Mercury retrograde.

Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you 👍🏼🙌🏼😘 #MumbaiPowerFailure — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 12, 2020

Actor Nikita Dutta had an issue that many would have faced too, her phone battery was just 9 per cent and she sarcastically termed it ‘fun.’

Power cut and 9 percent phone battery. What fun! 😢 — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) October 12, 2020

Mumbai power cut

The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) faced an outage on Monday morning due to a grid failure, from the incoming electricity supply from TATA power, informed (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport)

BEST PRO Manoj Warade said, “There is a grid failure due to that supply coming from TATA power to BEST is stopped, so we can't distribute power to our 10 lakh consumers. I regret personally, as soon as the grid is restored, supply will be restored,”

Local train services were hit across the city and announcements were made about it at the railway stations.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the power supply is likely to be restored within an hour, "Electric power failure due to Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa. It will take 45 min to 1 hr to restore the supply," the municipal body stated.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut also confirmed that the services will be restored soon.

Meanwhile, as per sources, a meeting of the Power Ministry is currently being headed by Union Power Minister RK Singh.

