Anupam Kher Gets On A Bike To Gear Up For The Shoot Of His 517th Film; Watch Video

Anupam Kher has begun his journey for another film, as per his latest post. This time the director of the film recorded the actor in a candid moment as he sat on a bike. Anupam Kher, in the short clip, mentions that he is quite nervous and excited as he is trying a new genre of film. The director and actor then proceed to have a friendly banter among themselves as the video later comes to an end.

Anupam Kher excited and nervous for shooting his 517th film

Anupam Kher shared this video on his social media handles and wrote a long and heartfelt caption along with it. As the video begins, Anupam Kher can be seen seated upon an old motorbike. As the camera pans in, the voice of Vivek Agnihotri, the director, can be heard. He asks Anupam Kher how he is feeling now that the film shoots are about to begin. Anupam Kher mentions that he is quite nervous and excited as he will be trying a new genre in films.

To this Vivek Agnihotri laughs and mentions that he loves the fact that the actor is nervous. Anupam Kher and he later went on to share a friendly banter among themselves before the video eventually closes. In the caption for this video, Anupam Kher stated that the particular video has been taken one day prior to their shooting. He also cleared out that the voice behind the camera is of Vivek Agnihotri who is directing the film The Last Show, and thus he is on set rehearsing with him.

Further on, Anupam Kher revealed that the actual shooting will begin from tomorrow and thus he needed the best wishes from his fans. Before closing the caption, Anupam Kher mentioned that the film he is working on is supposed to be his 517th film. The actor was thrilled to share this fact and added a bunch of emojis after sharing this with his followers on social media. The actor then added a few hashtags highlighting the Magic of Cinema and an Actors Life. Fans were thrilled to know how hard Anupam Kher has worked through the years and left several positive comments and wishes for the actor.

