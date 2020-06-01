'Man Isn't A Season, Yet He Changes': Anupam Kher Ponders Over The Nature Of Change; Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been spending his time under self-isolation by engaging in deep introspective thoughts. He has shared various musings from the lockdown through his social media updates which encourage fans and followers to look within.

With the world around us changing by every second, Anupam Kher seems to have taken to the very nature of change in human beings in his latest post on social media.

Read | Anupam Kher to launch autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his website

The 63-year-old actor shared his thoughts through a video which features him speaking about fate, mind, self-respect and humans and the changes that they undergo. He captioned the post, “It is hard watching people change. But it is even harder remembering how they used to be!!”:). The actor can be seen speaking about this change in a poetic manner in the video.

He says, "Kamaal hai na? Kismat sakhi nahin, phir bhi rooth jaati hai. Buddhi loha nahin, phir bhi zung lag jaata hai. Aatma-sammaan shareer nahin, phir bhi ghaayal ho jaata hai. Aur insaan mausam nahin, phir bhi badal jaata hai."

Have a look:

Read | Anupam Kher mourns demise of Bejan Daruwalla, says 'he had infectious positive energy'

Recently, Anupam Kher had shared another video on his social media while sharing a few words of wisdom with the younger generation. The actor in the video spoke about how this lockdown is a boon for the younger generation who have this opportunity to think about their career and choose towards which direction they want to head in their life.

Read | Wajid Khan's demise: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar offer condolences

Anupam Kher shares a positive message for the younger generation

The Saaransh actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video where he spoke about how people are spending their lockdown while reflecting on their life. In the gripping clip, he spoke about how the lockdown is useful for the younger generation who can spend their time while thinking about towards which direction they want their life to move on. He also said how people should read the book to gain knowledge rather than whiling away their time.

Read | Anupam Kher shares motivational message for his 'younger friends' amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.