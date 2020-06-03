Anupam Kher Says He Has Been Receiving Cyclone Nisarga Texts, Asks 'what Does 2020 Want?'

Amid several natural calamities that are hovering around mankind, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a post on social media while explaining that people are bombarding him with messages regarding safety precuations to be adhered to while keeping safe. The Naam Shabana alctor also reflected his thoughts on cyclone Nisarga which and also that he is fed up of reading news about any other calamity now.

Anupam Kher shares his thoughts on cyclone Nisarga

With the world around changing every second, Anupam Kher shared a post on social media about changes in nature . In the post, he spoke about receiving messages from people on his Whatsapp about the new cyclone Nisargaand the kin of advice that people have been sending him about staying safe. The actor expressed his discomfort over the same and wrote about the ongoing year which is full of news of tragedies. Anupam asked a question in the post that whether this year is trying to test the patience of all as since the time it started it has engulfed everything. At last, Anupam concluded the post on a positive note and wrote that he will not give in so easily to the problems and by will revert at the right time.

#CycloneNisarga से संबंधित वॉट्सअप मैसेज आने शुरू हो गए है। अपने दरवाज़े और खिड़कियाँ बंद कर दो! वैसे ही दिमाग़ का दही बन चुका है।ये साल 2020 चाहता क्या है? हमारे धैर्य की परीक्षा?तो सुनो दोस्त! वक़्त आने पे बता देंगे तुझे एै आसमॉ, हम अभी से क्या बताएँ क्या हमारे दिल में है?💪🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 2, 2020

Earlier, the 63-year-old actor shared his thoughts on climatic change and behavior of human amid lockdown through a video which features him speaking about fate, mind, self-respect, and humans and the changes that they undergo. He captioned the post, “It is hard watching people change. But it is even harder remembering how they used to be!!”:). The actor can be seen speaking about this change in a poetic manner in the video.

Recently, Anupam Kher had shared another video on his social media while sharing a few words of wisdom with the younger generation. The actor in the video spoke about how this lockdown is a boon for the younger generation who have this opportunity to think about their career and choose towards which direction they want to head in their life.

The Saaransh spoke about how people are spending their lockdown while reflecting on their life. In the gripping clip, he spoke about how the lockdown is useful for the younger generation who can spend their time while thinking about towards which direction they want their life to move on. He also said how people should read the book to gain knowledge rather than whiling away their time.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

