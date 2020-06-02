Anupam Kher shares throwback pic with 'Naam Shabana' cast, calls it 'timeless treasure'

Amid lockdown, several stars are recalling old memories with throwback picture while spending their quarantine period at home. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a picture on social media with the main cast of the action-thriller film Naam Shabana. In the post, the actor described the picture as memories which are a timeless treasure and also ended the post on a cryptic note about meeting next.

Anupam Kher shares a throwback pic

The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a picture where he can be seen striking a pose with the cast of the film including Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and the writer Neeraj Pandey. All the stars in the picture can be seen colour co-ordinated while posing for the camera. The Baby actor while captioning the pictures wrote that memories are timeless beauties that will always be treasured by the heart. At last, he wrote, “till we meet again.”

Read: 'Man Isn't A Season, Yet He Changes': Anupam Kher Ponders Over The Nature Of Change; Watch

Read: Wajid Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar Offer Condolences

As soon as Anupam shared the picture on social media, several of his fans stormed the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users hailed the actor’s on-screen presence with Akshay Kumar. Another user called the picture as an “acting mall.” Another user chimed in and applauded the film and called it a wonderful experience. A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that this film was one of his favorite ones and he is looking forward to more of these kind stories. He also asked the actor about his good health and also sent him strength amid such a crisis.

The film Naam Shabana, directed by Shivam Nair, revolves around how a man Jai (Tahel Shabbir) gets killed in an altercation with some goons, who were teasing his friend Shabana Khan (Taapsee Pannu). Later, the woman gets a call offering help to avenge the man's death provided she agrees to join a secret intelligence agency.

Sometime back, Taapsee also took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback video from her film Naam Shabana. In the video, fans can see that Taapsee Pannu, holding an umbrella as it is artificially raining and she walks towards a taxi. Pannu captioned the photo saying, "That rarest of rare ‘cold’ night of Mumbai when I was shooting for #NaamShabana What made it ‘colder’ was the fact that I was already under weather with a running nose and we shot a rain sequence. Thankfully no dancing for me in this one else my already blocked nose could barely suck in any oxygen to save me from that chill December night. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Motivational Message For His 'younger Friends' Amid Lockdown

Read: Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal Extend Wishes To Paresh Rawal On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.