Anupam Kher Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Special 26' With Stills Feat Akshay, Wishes For Part 2

Anupam Kher posted a series of shots from Special 26 on his Instagram handle. This was to commemorate the completion of 8 years of the release of the film. The film that was a huge hit at the theatres was quite different from other films in its genre at that time. Anupam Kher in his caption said that he really loved being a part of the “con movie” and that director Neeraj Pandey had brought out the best in all the actors who were a part of the movie. Kher also hailed the film as one of his “most favourite” films ever. He ended his caption by voicing his wish for Neeraj Pandey to make a sequel to the film.

Special 26 plot

The plot of the film is based on real events that took place in India in 1987-88 called the Opera house heist. A group of con-men raided, and thus robbed, the houses and businesses of rich politicians and businessmen pretending to be part of the CBI. They were successful in many of their raids. Things got sticky for them when they planned to raid a jewellery store in Mumbai, not realising that a police officer had an eye on their every move and was ready to move in on them at the correct time.

Special 26 cast

The Special 26 cast is made up of quite a few big names in the industry. Akshay Kumar is seen in the lead of the film playing the character of Ajay Singh. His accomplices are played by Anupam Kher who is P.K Sharma, Rajesh Sharma playing Jinder and Kishor Kadam as Iqbal. Manoj Bajpayee as the police officer Waseem Khan is the mastermind behind bringing these con-men into custody. Jimmy Shergill plays the disgraced police officer who falls into the trap laid by Akshay Kumar and unknowingly aides him in one of his cons, he then joins forces with Manoj Bajpayee to restore his honour.

Special 26 gained both critical and commercial success and received great acclaim because of its plot, direction and acting. The film was hailed one of the ten best and highest-grossing films released in 2013 and made a whopping 1.26 million rupees worldwide and while it was made on a budget of 390 million rupees. It was remade into a Tamil film in 2018 called Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

