Anupam Kher Reunites With Old Friend; Reveals, 'He Was The First Person To Write About Me'

Anupam Kher recently took a trip down memory lane on Instagram. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a snippet of his conversation with journalist Ali Peter John. In the video, Anupam Kher revealed that the first-ever article written about him was penned by Ali Peter John. The journalist himself spoke about Anupam in the video. Find out more details about this story below.

Anupam Kher reunites with an old friend and mentor

Anupam Kher recently launched his new book Your Best Day Is Today. In the book, Anupam Kher talks about how the pandemic changed his perspective on life. Kher also spoke in detail about how he dealt with the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju tested positive for COVID-19. While promoting his book, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a never before heard story.

He posted a conversation between him and veteran film journalist Ali Peter John. Along with the video, Anupam Kher revealed that Ali Peter John was the first person to ever write about him. He also wrote, “He (Ali Peter John) had watched my play #DesireUnderTheElsm and loved it. His famous column Ali’s Notes in the weekly #Screen was extremely popular. We have been friends since then and he has stood by me through thick and thin. It was a wonderful feeling to welcome him at my school @actorprepares and present him a copy of my book #YourBestDayIsToday”.

In the video, Anupam Kher called Ali Peter John his friend and mentor. The veteran journalist also spoke about Anupam Kher and said that the Bollywood actor is a good friend and is always present whenever he is needed. Watch this interaction between Anupam Kher and Ali Peter John here.

Apart from Ali Peter John, Anupam Kher recently presented his book to author Ruskin Bond as well. The Bollywood actor also posted a picture with Bond and wrote, “It was my privilege and my honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors @ruskinbondofficial in his house in Mussoorie. Felt honoured to receive from the man himself his autobiography. Thank you Sir for a cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich." Watch this video here.

