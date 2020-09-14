Anupam Kher Celebrates Hindi Diwas; Urges Citizens To Speak The Language More Often

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to post a video of himself wishing his fans on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the country. Anupam Kher urged his fans to make Hindi the top language of India on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram video

In the video, Anupam is seen wearing a simple grey shirt. The caption of the video reads, “à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥¤ #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€” which translates as “Wishing one and all a very happy Hindi Diwas. Jai Hind”. In the video, the actor urged his fans to make Hindi the top language of India. He stated that India is a diverse country with many languages, however, there should be one language that represents India and that is Hindi.

In the video, the veteran actor says, “Namaskar, India is a country of diverse languages and each language plays an important role. However, it is necessary to have one language that represents India in the world. The one language that can bring unity to India is the universally spoken language Hindi. My friends, today on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, I appeal to all citizens of India to make use of your mother tongue and also use the Hindi language to help India’s one language dream come true. Best wishes to you all on Hindi Diwas. Jai Hind.”

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, he appealed to his fans that along with prioritizing their mother tongue, they should prioritize Hindi too. He further stated that in this manner India’s one language dream will come to reality. Check out the video below.

Fan’s reactions and comments

Anupam Kher’s video received considerable attention from the moment it was posted. Many fans reacted and commented on his post. Some of the fans commented, “well said sir..” “Jai Hind Anupam sir” “Nice work sir”. Check out Anupam's fans' reactions to his latest video on Hindi Diwas.

Anupam Kher's funny video

The actor is quite popular on Instagram with a fan following of about 3 million followers. He finds creative ways to engage with his followers. Anupam Kher posted another video of his mother Dulari scolding him for wiping his dirty hands on his pants after eating food. The video left his fans amused. In the video, Anupam received some sarcastic comments from his mother Dulari which left his fans in splits. The actor's brother Raju who was seated beside his mother Dulari also began to add fuel to the fire. You can check out this cute and funny video below.

