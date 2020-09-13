Anupam Kher shares video of mother Dulari ‘calling him names’; Watch Here

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media, treats fans with some amazing videos of his mother Dulari which often leaves his fans in splits. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video on social media where he can be seen getting hilariously scolded from Dulari for wiping his dirty hands with his pants after eating food. Apart from this, the actor who is growing his beard also received sarcastic reviews from his mother over the same.

Anupam Kher shares funny video of mother Dulari

The mind-boggling video starts with Anupam asking his mother to stop scolding him even at this age. The actor then expressed that he received a scolding from his mother because he wiped his dirty hands with his clothes after eating. Soon his brother Raju who was seated beside his mother took his mother’s side and played the role of adding fuel to the blaze of fire by scolding the actor for his habits.

Later, in the video, Anupams mother chides her son for keeping those big beards and compared his looks with a saint. She said, “You are looking like a Buddha (an old man) with such big beards, why don’t you maintain yourself. When your beard grows bigger then click a picture and give me, I will frame it and put in my room as if it's of a saint.” Adding, Dulari asked the actor to play the role of a saint in his next film as his beard is growing so big. Further, she said, “You don’t look like my Bittu who used to be handsome without this beard. You are looking like a saint and very different from how my son Bittu used to look.”

While captioning the post, he wrote that his mother called him different names. He further mentioned that first Dulari reprimanded him for wiping his hands on my trousers. The Accidental Prime Minister actor also wrote that the things she did were not sufficient, that she saw his growing white beard and called him a “Budhe”(Old Man). After that Anupam wrote that she promoted me to the level of a “Sant” Saint).

