Hindi Diwas 2020- History, Significance And Importance Of This Day And The Language

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14, every year. After English, Spanish and Mandarin, Hindi is the most-spoken language in the world. As a part of the Hindi Diwas celebration every year, the President of India presents the Rajbhasha award to people who have contributed towards the language. The ceremony is held in the capital of India, Delhi. Read the History, Significance and the theme of Hindi Diwas 2020.

Hindi Diwas 2020- History, Meaning and Significance

Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script and is one of the official languages of India. The day is dedicated to promote and propagate the official language and is celebrated as a patriotic day to remember our common roots and unity. Hindi, along with English are the official languages of India. As mentioned in Article 343, the official language of the Union was declared Hindi, in the Devanagari script.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh Makes Special Request To Streaming Platform JioCinema And SUN NXT; Read Details

The form of numerals was declared to be used for the official purpose of the Union. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language of the newly formed nation. Back then the decision was accepted and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950. In 1953, the first Hindi Diwas was celebrated.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Balances His Entire Body Weight In A New Stunning Fitness Video

Several people like Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and others fought hard to make Hindi the official language of India. Beohar Rajendra Simha is best known for his illustrations on the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India. Hindi was also the language adopted by Indian leaders as a symbol of national identity during the struggle for freedom. Hindi has been used as a literary language since the 12th century.

Also Read: Did You Know Aditya Paudwal Was Featured In Limca Book Of Records When He Was 9?

How is Hindi Diwas celebrated?

Across India, schools and colleges organise literary and cultural programs, competitions in Hindi where all students participate. The first prime minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14. Many educational institutes also organise poem, essays and recitation competitions to encourage students to take part and celebrate the language, and also be proud of it. You can also witness these activities taking place and spread knowledge about it via social media.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Lands In Dubai For IPL 2020; Shares Instagram Story Of 'empty' Airport