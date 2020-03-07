Anupam Kher Celebrates His Birthday With Robert De Niro For 3rd Time In A Row

Anupam Kher is a big fan of Robert De Niro and his Instagram and Twitter account is full of love and praises for The Godfather actor. As such the veteran Bollywood actor, once again celebrated his birthday with Robert De Niro. Several reports suggest that Anupam Kher’s birthday with Robert De Niro is for the third time since 2018.

Anupam Kher's birthday celebration

Anupam Kher’s birthday was marked with cutting the cake alongside Robert Di Niro in a plush restaurant named The Pierre, in New York City. In the video, Anupam Kher’s birthday cake is brought to him by close friends. Anupam Kher then sits next to Robert De Niro. He is seen thanking Robert as he accepted the birthday invitation.

Anupam Kher’s birthday was made more special as he was humbled by Robert’s attendance as per the video. Robert De Niro also asks Anupam to blow out the candles on the beautiful cake. Someone also prompts Anupam to make a wish in the background. Everyone present sings the birthday song as Anupam avidly reminds them to do so.

Anupam Kher has turned 65 on March 7 and had sent an invitation to Robert De Niro. After the celebration, Anupam shared an elaborate post on both Instagram and Twitter thanking the Hollywood actor.

Check out his tweet

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप।🙏😍😎 pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

Check out his Insta post

Anupam Kher and Robert Di Niro were first acquainted on the sets of the film Silver Linings Playbook, which also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper in pivotal leads roles. In 2018, as per reports, Robert Di Niro threw a bash for Anupam Kher's 63rd birthday. In 2019 as well, Anupam Kher spent some time with Robert on his birthday. Seems like the tradition continued in 2020 as well.

