Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Group Pic From 1983, Invites Fans To Guess Who's Who

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus does have a silver lining as it has given plenty of time for people to bring out the archives and reminisce the old and forgotten days. Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has been sharing throwback pictures from his early days through his social media handles.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a group photo which, he revealed, was taken after a stage performance 37 years ago. He wrote in the caption that some of the people in the group are well-known industry members today and invited his fans and followers to guess who is who. Kher said, "In this 37years old group pic taken after a stage performance in 1983 are some well known names of today’s entertainment world. Lets see how many of them do you recognise. Looking forward to your answers. चलो शुरू हो जाओ दोस्तों! 🤓🎬🎭".

Have a look:

Among the ones who could be spotted easily by his followers were veteran actors Satish Kaushik, Alok Nath, Satish Shah, Anant Mahadevan, Shekhar Suman, Sushmita Mukherjee, Girija Shankar, Arun Bakshi, Raj Babbar, Nadira Babbar, Ashok Saraf, Raza Murad. Kher's followers shared their nostalgia for the old days through their comments on the post.

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems and musings for his fans and followers and has now started his own new homemade series titled 'When Bittu Meets Anupam'. He shares these hilarious interactions between his alter-ego Bittu and himself as they make the most out of the lockdown.

Have a look:

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

