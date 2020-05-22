Anupam Kher Shares Motivating Video Of Indian Army Officer Applauding Police Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, where the world is battling to fight the pandemic, there are people who are spreading hope and positivity. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media these days recently shared a video on social media which shows that humanity and mankind still exist. The video is of an Indian army officer who hails the work being done by police amid the virus outbreak.

Anupam Kher shares a motivational video

The Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey star shared a video on his Twitter handle called it one of the most motivating videos he has seen during the COVID times. In the video, an Indian army officer can be seen appreciating the sincere efforts of the cops who are working hard each day to protect the people amid the pandemic. In the clip, the army officer thanked the cops for their work and also distributed sweets on behalf of the army. The officer also said in the clip that the “entire nation and the Indian army is proud of all the policemen who are working so rigorously amid such panic-stricken moment. So all of them have made specially designed sweet boxes as a token of love and thanks from the army.”

Read: Cyclone Amphan: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Pray For Everyone's Safety

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Group Pic From 1983, Invites Fans To Guess Who's Who

ऐसे ही नहीं हम bestest है!😎This is one of the most motivating videos I have seen in the #Covid19 times. Where an Indian army officer is applauding the work being done by police and home guards personnel. Listen to his words of appreciation. Jai Hind!🙏🇮🇳 @adgpi #viawatsapp pic.twitter.com/eiIOZsC70s — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

While captioning the video on the micro-blogging site, Anupam wrote, “ऐसे ही नहीं हम bestest है! This is one of the most motivating videos I have seen in the #Covid19 times. Where an Indian army officer is applauding the work being done by police and home guards personnel. Listen to his words of appreciation. Jai Hind!” Sometime back, the actor who started his homemade series When Bittu meets Anupam, to spread positivity, had shared another yet interesting episode.

In the series videos, Anupam Kher comes face to face with his, alter ego, i.e. a desi version of Anupam Kher, Bittu. In the latest episode, Anupam and Bittu talk about the fear of the coronavirus pandemic. Anupam wrote that there are several questions in the mind of the people regarding their future, but this time he wrote that to seek the answers, one must refer the history. In the clip, Anupam and his alter ego took fans down the memory lane and started describing the problems that prevailed in the world since the 19th century.

Read: Anupam Kher Laughs Out Loud At Chhattisgarh Congress' Tweet Calling Modi 'weakest PM Ever'

Read: Anupam Kher Discusses History With Alter-ego Bittu, Says 'everything Will Be Fine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.