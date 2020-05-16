Anupam Kher Discusses History With Alter-ego Bittu, Says 'everything Will Be Fine'

Amid the lockdown, the film industry is also taking a huge blow as not just the theatres but the shoots of films are also halted. Bollywood celebrities are doing a plethora of things to keep their fans entertained. Some of them are indulging in live sessions while the others have started their own quarantine series at home. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who started his homemade series When Bittu meets Anupam to spread positivity, is up with another yet interesting episode.

Anupam Kher shares episode 6 of homemade series

In the series videsi, Anupam Kher comes face to face with his, alter ego, i.e. a desi version of Anupam Kher, Bittu. In the latest episode, Anupam and Bittu talk about the fear of the coronavirus pandemic. Anupam wrote that there are several questions in the mind of the people regarding their future, but this time he wrote that to seek the answers, one must refer the history. In the clip, Anupam and his alter ego took fans down the memory lane and started describing the problems that prevailed in the world since the 19th century. In the beginning, the two asked their fans to "hypothetically consider that they were born in the year 1900, so technically you were 14 years old in 1914 when the first world war started. And that war ended on your 18th birthday. The war claimed the lives of 2 crore people. And in the year 1918, the world saw another pandemic, Spanish Flu. The number of casualties in that pandemic that lasted for nearly 2 years was 5 crore. Out of which nearly 1.5 crore people died in India alone."

Adding, Anupam can be further heard in the clip saying, "Then on your 29th birthday that is in 1929, we witnessed The Great Depression that technically lasted till your 33rd birthday. The economies of several countries were destroyed. And then the moment you turned 39, what did you see? The greatest struggle in the history of mankind, World War 2. How many died this time? 7.5 crores." Anupam ended the gripping video on a positive note. He asked all his fans to remain calm and together while battling the disease. He also said that "The need of the hour is to stay strong and to keep our sanity with one another."



