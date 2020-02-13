Anupam Kher States Trademark Line As Narayana Murthy's Son-in-law Is Appointed UK Minister

Anupam Kher swears by the line Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (anything can happen), something he even named his TV show and play. After highlighting events that marveled him over the years, another recent development similarly made him make the statement. Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak being appointed as the United Kingdom Finance Minister left him amazed.

Anupam Kher reacted to a portal’s report of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointing Rishi Sunak as the Finance Minister. The A Wednesday star exulted, “If after around 200 years, an Indian can become the Finance Minister of England, then friends, anything can happen.”

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as a part of the Cabinet reshuffle was confirmed on Thursday. The development came in the aftermath of Pakistan-origin Sajid Javid’s controversial resignation. Sunak was Javid’s junior before the former’s resignation.

The official statement by the Downing Street read:"The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

He will join the top government bench and will work with Home secretary Priti Patel as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Rishi Sunak had served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury before this role. He had joined the UK Parliament in 2015. He was also reportedly a stong supporter of the Brexit.

Before his venture into politics, he had also plied his trade in entreprenurship. He had co-founded a 1-billion pound global investment firm and even invested in small British firms. MPs Alok Sharma and Suella Braverman are among the other Indian-origin politicians who got promotions this week, PTI reported.

He has studied at renowned institutions like Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University and holds an MBA degree.

He had married IT giant Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in 2009. They had met each other during their time at Standford University. They are parents to two daughters.

