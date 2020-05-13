Anupam Kher recalls old memories with Riteish Deshmukh, shares throwback pictures

As the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic is extended, the film industry is also taking a huge blow as not just the theatres but the shoots of films are also halted. Bollywood celebrities are doing plenty of things during this lockdown. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is known for his jovial nature shared a throwback picture from one of his much-loved films Apna Sapna Money Money along with Riteish Deshmukh.

Anupam Kher recalls old fond memories

Anupam shared stills on his Instagram page from Apna Sapna Money Money where he can be seen romancing his lady love, Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish who is known to impress fans with his metal can be seen dressed as a woman in the scene while flirting with Anupam. The Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey actor revealed that this still from the film was "Gone away with the moment" for Anupam with the Housefull actor. He also credited Riteish for the throwback picture and also reviving some old fond memories.

Read: Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher Hail PM Modi's Economic Package; Back ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Read: Anupam Kher's 'One Day' Premieres Online; Actor Elated As Film Climbs To '#1 Position'

Fans of Anupam were quick enough to pour in their love over the stills and also praise the two actors for their fine acting skills in the films. One of the users dropped a hilarious comment and wrote that this is the best on-screen couple. Another user praised the film and wrote that the flick was an all-time favorite one. A third user chimed in and wrote that this still of the two fine actors reminded him of the rib-tickling scene which is loved by all.

Meanwhile, Anupam who is spending his quarantine while interacting with his fans through his homemade series, When Bittu Meets Anupam, recreated one of his famous dialogues. Anupam Kher recreated his famous dialogue Thappad Ki Goonj from his 1986 movie Karma. Anupam Kher played the character of Dr. Dang in the movie. In the video, Anupam Kher is asked by his alter ego, Bittu what he is doing to which Anupam Kher replies he is watching posters of his old films. That is when he is reminded of his film Karma. Bittu pokes fun of Anupam Kher’s character as he is slapped hard by Dilip Kumar in the film. Bittu then requests Anupam Kher to recite dialogue. An initially hesitant Anupam Kher delivers a mind-blowing dialogue, Thappad ki Goonj from his movie.

Read: Anupam Kher Wishes Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh A 'Very Speedy Recovery'; See Tweet

Read: Anupam Kher Recreates His Dialogue From 'Thappad Ki Goonj' In 'Bittu Meets Anupam'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.