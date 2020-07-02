Anupam Kher Shares Video Of His Mother Dulari Singing Retro Songs, Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is one of the finest actors of the generation is quite active on social media these days. The actor is seen treating fans with some amazing and funny videos of his mother Dulari Kher on the Internet. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a beautiful video on social media where his mother, Dulari Kher can be seen singing Bollywood songs during a family get together.

Anupam Kher shares a video of mother singing

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the beautiful clip on his Twitter handle where he treated fans with the soulful voice of his mother. In the video, Dulari Kher can be seen crooning to some retro songs that are sure to capture the hearts of Anupam’s fans. In the video, the entire Kher family can be seen gathering together and requesting Dulari Kher to sing some old songs that she used to sing for Anupam’s father in earlier days.

I have not heard Mom singing for a long long time. In fact I had forgotten that she could sing. But she surprised us all. Don’t go by the lyrics. She changed them to suit her mood. Especially the last song. Enjoy the spirit and ofcourse her singing. 👍😍😂 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/TlDRX1hmCU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2020

After a long request by the family members, Dulari Kher finally sings the old melodies in her beautiful voice. While captioning the post, Anupam expressed his emotions of hearing his mother sing after a very long time. The actor confessed that he has not heard his mother Singh for a long time and he had even forgotten that she could sing so well. At last, Anupam asked fans to not pay much attention to the lyrics as his mother changed them as per her convenience.

Sometime back, the actor shared a TikTok video where he was seen dancing with his mother and his brother Raju. On June 23 Anupam Kher shared a TikTok video where he was seen dancing with his brother and mother on one of the most trending songs on the platform Laxed siren beat. In the video, Anupam is seen sporting a grey shirt-black shorts and sneakers, whereas his brother is seen sporting is a white T-shirt and black shorts. Their mother is seen in a yellow churidar in the video. She is seen trying to keep up with the dance steps as both Raju and Anupam make this hilarious Tiktok. Take a look at it below.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

