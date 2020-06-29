Will Anupam Kher, Ranveer & Deepika Make The Perfect Trio In 'X-Men's' Bollywood Remake?

Quick links:
X-Men is one of the most successful movie franchises in the world. The film series began with the movie X-Men which released in 2000. The film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Bruce Davison, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Ray Park and Anna Paquin.
The film is set in a world where a small proportion of people is of mutants with superhuman powers. After its release, the film became an instant hit all over the world. It also received positive reviews from the critics for the amazing performances by the actors and the story. The film proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the X-Men cast if the movie was ever made in Bollywood.
The mutant founder of the X-Men, Professor X was played by Patrick Stewart in the movie. Anupam Kher can do justice to this role in its Bollywood version.
The popular character of Wolverine was played by Hugh Jackman. Ranveer Singh becomes the ideal actor to portray this role in Bollywood’s X-Men
One of the pivotal roles of Magneto was played by Ian McKellen in the movie. If the film is ever made in Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah becomes the perfect choice for the role
The mutant who can manipulate weather and create lightning storms was played by Halle Berry. Sushmita Sen can do a brilliant job as Storm in Bollywoood’s version of X-Men.
Medical doctor of X-Mansion, Jean Grey was played by Famke Janssen. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone can nail this role to perfection.
Xavier’s second in command and X-Men’s field leader was played by James Marsden. In the Bollywood version of the movie, it would be interesting to see Ranbir Kapoor as this strong mutant.
The mutant who can alter her shape and voice was played by Rebecca Romijn-Stamos in the movie. If the film is ever made in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma can breathe life into this character.
Anna Paquin had played this deadly mutant who can absorb anyone’s memories and life force. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Tripti Dimri can do a brilliant job as Rogue.
