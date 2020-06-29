Will Anupam Kher, Ranveer & Deepika Make The Perfect Trio In 'X-Men's' Bollywood Remake?

X-Men is one of the most successful movie franchises in the world. The film series began with the movie X-Men which released in 2000. The film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Bruce Davison, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Ray Park and Anna Paquin.

The film is set in a world where a small proportion of people is of mutants with superhuman powers. After its release, the film became an instant hit all over the world. It also received positive reviews from the critics for the amazing performances by the actors and the story. The film proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the X-Men cast if the movie was ever made in Bollywood.

Anupam Kher as Charles Xavier / Professor X

The mutant founder of the X-Men, Professor X was played by Patrick Stewart in the movie. Anupam Kher can do justice to this role in its Bollywood version.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Anupam Kher Instagram

Ranveer Singh as Logan / Wolverine

The popular character of Wolverine was played by Hugh Jackman. Ranveer Singh becomes the ideal actor to portray this role in Bollywood’s X-Men

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto

One of the pivotal roles of Magneto was played by Ian McKellen in the movie. If the film is ever made in Bollywood, Naseeruddin Shah becomes the perfect choice for the role

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and naseeruddin49 Instagram

Sushmita Sen as Ororo Munroe / Storm

The mutant who can manipulate weather and create lightning storms was played by Halle Berry. Sushmita Sen can do a brilliant job as Storm in Bollywoood’s version of X-Men.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Sushmita Sen Instagram

Deepika Padukone as Jean Grey

Medical doctor of X-Mansion, Jean Grey was played by Famke Janssen. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone can nail this role to perfection.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Scott Summers / Cyclops

Xavier’s second in command and X-Men’s field leader was played by James Marsden. In the Bollywood version of the movie, it would be interesting to see Ranbir Kapoor as this strong mutant.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and ranbir_kapoooor Instagram

Anushka Sharma as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique

The mutant who can alter her shape and voice was played by Rebecca Romijn-Stamos in the movie. If the film is ever made in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma can breathe life into this character.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Anushka Sharma Instagram

Tripti Dimri as Marie D'Ancanto / Rogue

Anna Paquin had played this deadly mutant who can absorb anyone’s memories and life force. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Tripti Dimri can do a brilliant job as Rogue.

Image Credits: In a still from the trailer and Tripti Dimri Instagram

