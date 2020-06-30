When Anupam Kher 'broke The Barricade' And Almost Hugged Michael Jackson

The entire country was taken by storm when the legendary Michael Jackson came to Mumbai for his maiden performance in 1996. Reminiscing the good old days, veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his fan moment with MJ in his recent Instagram post. In his post, Kher revealed how he 'broke the barricade' to shake hands with the pop icon.

Anupam Kher reveals he almost hugged Michael Jackson

Anupam recently dug up his photo gallery and shared a throwback pic with fans on social media. Earlier on Tuesday, the National Award-winning actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of him shaking hands with late Michael Jackson when he came to Mumbai in 1996 and shared the epic anecdote behind the pictures. The Saaransh actor shared his once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting the legend at Oberoi Hotel Gardens, Mumbai and revealed how he broke the barricade and almost hugged the Beat It singer in the long caption of the IG post which read:

"Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one. Thanks to Bharat Bhai Shah. There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. MJ walked down from his suite and stood on the improvised stage with his bodyguards. There was silence and sense of awe among the selected guests. I was looking at this magician who had enthralled and hypnotised the entire universe with his electrifying performances. He was just few feet away from me. I wanted to capture this moment. So I broke the barricade jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ. The bodyguards rushed towards me and before they could pick me up bodily Bharat Bhai Shah in panic introduced me to Michael Jackson as the biggest actor in India. He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me’s hands. And my history was captured in this picture. Sometimes you have to make an effort to create Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moments. Jai Ho!! #MichaelJackson #Overwhelming (sic)"

Check out the post below:

The photographs shared by Kher on Instagram were taken by the co-founder and director of Wizcraft, Andre Timmins. Jackson’s concert in Mumbai was a huge success, with an audience of over 5000 in attendance. Before leaving Mumbai, he also pinned a beautiful handwritten note for India on one of the pillows of his hotel room, wherein he expressed how he ‘fell in love’ with the country. He also expressed how overwhelmed he was by seeing the kindness of the people of the country.

