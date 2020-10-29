Anupam Kher Displays His Philosophical Side Yet Again As He Shares Two Posts On Instagram

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a series of pictures in which he added quite a profound caption. The actor has been spending his days in New York and thus has been enjoying his time whilst there. Anupam Kher's Instagram has been filled with pictures from Big Apple. Thus, Anupam Kher also recently posted two posts, each with a meaningful and thought-provoking caption.

Anupam Kher's Instagram posts that reveal his philosophical side

Anupam Kher's photos included a series of portrait shots of himself and another post featured a stunning video of the sea. In the first post that he posted on his account, the actor can be seen seated on a bench. As one swipes through, he can be seen posing in his black t-shirt before eventually reaching the last picture in which he wears a shirt. The caption for this post by Anupam Kher mentioned that sometimes it happens that time gets measured in days, weeks and sometimes even in beards. Thus the actor pointed out that his beard has been growing and the three pictures are simply a montage of his beard growth from when he started to his current self. The actor seemed quite proud of his new style and thus posted a caption that best suited the post.

Anupam Kher in New York has been enjoying his time and thus took to Instagram to post a video from there. In the post, the vast sea can be seen in full view with the beautiful sky right above. The waves seem to move calmly in motion as the actor uses the slow-motion feature to capture the video. Further on, Anupam Kher added a caption saying that the mind is a lot like water. Thus implying that when the mind is turbulent, things often seem difficult and when the waves get calm everything gets clear. The actor added a profound quote to a simple video making it extra special. Anupam Kher, upon sharing the video and caption, also asked his viewers to turn on the volume due to the calming sound that can be heard in the background of the video taken by him.

