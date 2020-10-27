Anupam Kher Shares A Deep Truthful Quote Concerning Life From New York City

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is currently living in New York for a new project as he flew from India recently after staying there with his family for 8 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently shared a photo of a chalkboard in New York that had a quote on it. Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post.

Anupam Kher shares a deep quote

Anupam Kher who is currently working on a new project in New York shared a photo of a chalkboard from a cafe in New York which is right next to his house. The quote reads, ''We all have 2 lives and the second begins when we realise that we have only one.'' Along with the quote he wrote, "In a cafe near my apartment in NY! #Brilliant #Truth"

Many fans of his wrote their views about the quote. All of them agreed with Anupam Kher and also thanked him for morning motivation. A fan wrote that he should eat bagels and take walks on the streets and avenues of NY city while he's living there. Take a look at some of the comments on his Instagram post:

Image source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

A sneak peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik recently shared a video announcing their upcoming film The Last Show. In the video, they mentioned that they have been friends since the time the two joined the National School of Drama in Delhi. They added that they have been doing a lot of activities during the pandemic to keep themselves busy but missed acting the most. So they decided to shoot a film amidst the pandemic. In the end, they concluded saying that the film will be about friendship and the audience will get to see their fun banter in the film as well.

Anupam Kher on the work front

In television, Anupam was last seen in the American show New Amsterdam where he played the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Anupam Kher's movies that released in 2020 are The Accidental Prime Minister and One Day: Justice Delivered. He will soon be seen in Satish Kaushik's The Last Show that they recently shot.

