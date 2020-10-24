Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'she Has Lost All Her Hair', Actor Has Hilarious Response; Watch

On Saturday morning, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of his conversation with his mother in Mumbai, before he jetted off to New York. In the video, Anupam Kher asked his mom in Hindi, "Do you have any thoughts about me?", after which she too replied in Hindi and said, "May God keep you happy. We have to work right?" Soon, Anupam interrupted his mother and complimented her.

He said, "You're looking nice today" after which Dulari Kher said, "I'm nice only. However, I'm losing a lot of hair. Just see my hair, I hardly have a few now." The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor could be heard laughing in the backdrop. "On this topic, I cannot talk much", he quipped. Soon, an instant peal of laughter burst amongst the duo.

In the latter part of the clip, Dulari reminisced the days when she had voluminous hair. More so, she also recalled the time when Anupam Kher had nice and curly hair. Anupam Kher's mother also said that the whole world swooned over him. Take a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post here.

Sharing the fun video, Kher wrote, "Mom and her laughter: On my last day in Mumbai, I went to say bye to mom. She came up with a problem which I was least expecting. She started talking about losing hair. That was still better. But when I pointed out this is the last topic she should discuss with me she cracked up. I have never heard her laughing so loudly. Rest of the conversation was a blur for me. Listen in here. #DulariRocks #MyFathersStories #MissMom".

Kher, who recently wrapped up his professional commitments in Bhopal, jetted off to the US for the shooting of his series- New Amsterdam, on October 23. The actor dropped a video in which he was seen seated in his flight. More so, he spoke about spending his 241 days in India due to the lockdown and expressed that he had a great time in the city for eight months.

