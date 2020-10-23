Anupam Kher Leaves For NYC After 8 Months, Says, "In Time Of Test, Family Is Best"

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and bid adieu to his family after eight months as he is leaving for New York for an upcoming project. He shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of his family in order to thank them for all the love and support he received during the lockdown. Take a look at Anupam Kher’s photos that he recently posted on his Instagram handle.

“These 8 months have been like a rollercoaster of life”

Anupam Kher spent his entire lockdown period at his own house with family. He recently had to leave for New York for a project so he took to his Instagram and adorably thanked his entire family for a ‘smooth sail’. He shared pictures of his family and in the caption, he mentioned that he is now travelling back to New York after 241 days. He added that these days have been like a rollercoaster of life, be it the emotional side or the practical one.

He admired his family and said that they made it easy and difficult for him during these tough times. Easy because of their love and care while difficult because they fell sick. But Anupam Kher later mentioned that it all went well despite such ups and downs. He thanked them all for their support, social distancing, imaginary hugs, broad smiles and delicious food and stated how it was a smooth sail. In the end, Anupam Kher also mentioned how he will miss them all, especially ‘Dulari’.

The actor's fans took to the comments section to share some love on Anupam Kher's family post. Many of them asked him why he was leaving while others wished for his safe travel. Take a look.

Anupam Kher's photos on social media

Anupam Kher’s photos and videos on Instagram are a lot about his family. While he beautifully addressed his family, he also penned down a heartfelt message for his son, Sikandar Kher. He shared a few pictures of Sikandar Kher and thanked him for being there in the other room for the last 8 months. He talked about their bonding, elaborating on how occasionally Sikandar Kher used to come out initially and slowly began warming up to him and discovering about the common things between them apart from cinema, acting and the same house.

He added how his son has been a great partner, friend, philosopher and a funny guy. The actor also wrote in the caption how Sikandar had made an unforgettable dish for him. Anupam Kher later stated how his son turned out to be a great company and how they missed Kirron Kher.

Image Source- Anupam Kher's Instagram

