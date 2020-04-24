Anupam Kher Hits 16 Million Followers On Twitter, Thanks Fans For 'love And Warmth'

Anupam Kher, who is spending his quarantine interacting with his fans and sharing some thought-provoking posts on his Twitter, is celebrating 16 million followers on the micro-blogging site. The actor shared a tweet where he thanked his fans for the support and termed them his “strength.”

Anupam shared a picture on his Twitter where the actor can be seen standing with a board which says, “16mn and 1mn friends in just 50 days. #JaiHo.” The actor started his lockdown series on Twitter Call People Who Make You Happy. As part of it he calls different people from the film industry who he thinks are positive and will spread happiness.

While thanking his fans for the love and warmth, Anupam wrote, “Thank you, my friends, for your love & warmth. You have been extremely generous during the #Lockdown period. I have been alone but you kept joining me on Twitter. You are my strength. That is how we build a strong family. Stay safe. Love you!”

Thank you my friends for your love & warmth. You have been extremely generous during the #Lockdown period. I have been alone but you kept joining me on @twitter. You are my strength.That is how we build a strong family. Stay safe. Love you!🙏🙏😍🤓 #GodIsKind #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/kl7gQVTDFk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2020

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems, and musings for his fans and followers. Titled When Bittu Meets Anupam, the actor has shared the first episode of the series and claimed that it is the first of many to follow. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the funny interaction between Bittu and Anupam through his Twitter account earlier on April 22.

Fans of the actor expressed their happiness over the same and congratulated Anupam for the milestone. On a special occasion, one of the users made Anupam’s beautiful caricature and shared it in the comment section. “My caricature artwork for you sir hope you notice and like it.” he wrote while sharing it. Another user wrote, “I am indeed happy to see a person like you who have the Nation First ideology from amongst Film Society. May God bless you to upkeep your ideals.”

My caricature artwork for you sir hope you notice and like it 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6lsnXBghYD — AB art (@1AB_art) April 24, 2020

I am indeed happy to see a person like you who have the Nation First ideolgy from amongst Film Society. May God bless you to upkeep your ideals. — Kumarsaikhom (@kumarsaikhom) April 24, 2020

Congratulations SIR🤗 Lots of Love — Rupam (@xhobdo) April 24, 2020

Congrats and keep rocking — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) April 24, 2020

Apko jab Karma movie me dekha tha itna gussa aaya tha tab ! Lekin real life me to aap kitne mast ho! Love u sir — aghavdd (@aghavdd) April 24, 2020

