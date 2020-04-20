MeAt20: Anupam Kher Shares A 'then-and-now' Photo, Reflects On Youth And Age, See Pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is at the top of his social media game while under self-quarantine at his home in Mumbai. Keeping up with the viral trend of posting pictures of the age of 20 with #MeAt20, Kher shared a then-and-now picture where the 20-year-old actor can be seen with a head full of hair. He captioned the post, "In youth we learn; In age we understand.:) #MeAt20".

Have a look:

Speaking about his age, 65-year-old Anupam Kher has had a long and illustrious journey in the film industry and has a lot of award-winning films to his credit. The actor had shared a short video with a montage of his avatars in different films along with a beautiful poem about age. He captioned the post with the poem in Hindi and English.

ऐ उम्र, माना कि तू बड़ी हस्ती है

जब चाहे मेरा बचपन छीन सकती है..

पर गुरुर मत कर अपनी हस्ती पर

मुझे भी नाज़ हैं अपनी मस्ती पर,

गर है दम तो इतनी सी कर ख़ता

बचपन तो छीन लिया, बचपना छीन कर बता... :) Yo age, agree that you're quite an entity!!

Can snatch my childhood whenever you please, what a pity!



But Don't be so proud!!

Just wait!!! Coz even I have faith in my fun and trait.



But if you have the guts, oh I dare you

You can steal my childhood if you wish!! But the child in me, will never ever perish!! 🤓🌈

Have a look:

About the '#MeAt20' trend

The '#MeAt20' trend was started on April 14 by a user who shared a picture of himself when he was supposedly 20 years old. The user while sharing the picture wrote, "Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?." The trend took off in the coming days with Tweeples sharing photos of themselves at age 20 with hashtags like #MeAt20.

