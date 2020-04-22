Anupam Kher Starts New Series 'When Bittu Meets Anupam' Amid Lockdown, Hopes Fans Like It

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems and musings for his fans and followers and has now joined the bandwagon other Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap as he has started a new homemade series.

Titled When Bittu Meets Anupam, the actor has shared the first episode of the series and claims that it is the first of many to follow. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the funny interaction between Bittu and Anupam through his Twitter account earlier on Wednesday.

Have a look:

Starting a new series #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam!! #Bittu is my childhood name. Bittu loves to tease Anupam. Hope you love this funny/serious interactions!! This is first of the many to follow. Do let me know how do you like this exchange between the two? 🤣🤓#WhenBittuMeetsAnupam pic.twitter.com/5JJQqrtbot — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 22, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Anupam Kher has also dedicated a post to 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev to reveal that the latter had shaved the hair on his head. Kher shared photos of dev and poked fun at him through the caption by welcoming him to the 'baldies' club. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kher wrote that Kapil Dev has gone 'bald' and said, "गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। "

Have a look:

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। 🙏🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2020

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. The actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

