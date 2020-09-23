Anupam Kher Shares Pictures With Satish Kaushik And 'The Last Show' Team Ahead Of Shooting

Anupam Kher has returned to filming after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He flew to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to begin preparing for the shooting of his upcoming movie The Last Show, co-starring Satish Kaushik. Now the actor shared his excitement on working on the project along with his old colleague.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Posts Selfie With Anupam Kher As They Fly To Bhopal For Shooting

Anupam Kher expresses excitement on reuniting with Satish Kaushik on 'The Last Show'

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than three million followers, to share the news of him beginning the shoot of The Last Show. The actor posted multiple pictures of him with Satish Kaushik, director Vivek Agnihotri and other cast and crew of the movie. He expressed how the film is special to him.

Anupam Kher mentioned that The Last Show will commence shooting on September 25, 2020. He wrote that he and Satish Kaushik has been working in the entertainment industry for nearly 45 years, but their upcoming project will have them as newcomers. Anupam also tagged the other cast and crew. Check out his post below.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Receives 'blessings' From Anil Kapoor; Says 'I Will Keep In Mind All The Tips'

Also Read | Anupam Kher Makes Two Important Announcements As He Resumes Work After 6 Months

Earlier, Satish Kaushik had tweeted about starting The Last Show's shooting. He shared a collage picture of himself and Anupam Kher wearing face masks and shield, sitting in an aeroplane. The actor mentioned that he is sitting on a flight after six months. He even asked for good wishes of his fans and friends.

In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩ ⁦@ashokepandit⁩ #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lybO8etmYk — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Anupam Kher Uploads Gleeful Selfie, Captions It Saying Happiness Is A Decision

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are among the most popular and respected actors in the industry. Both the veteran stars have appeared together in several movies such as Ram Lakhan, Gudgudee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hum Apke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Kyon Kii… Main Jhut Nahi Bolta and more. They were mostly seen with each other in the 90s and early 2000s. The Last Show will mark their comeback together on the big screen as the lead actors.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.