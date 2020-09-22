Anupam Kher Receives 'blessings' From Anil Kapoor; Says 'I Will Keep In Mind All The Tips'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to shoot his upcoming film The Last Show. Anupam Kher's The Last Show is in collaboration with talented actor Satish Kaushik. Kher took tips and blessings from his dear friend Anil Kapoor before leaving for his shoot for The Last Show to Bhopal. He shared a series of two pictures with Anil Kapoor and wrote a funny caption with it.

Anil Kapoor blesses Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's The Last Show is all set to be shot in Bhopal. Anupam Kher, before leaving for his trip to Bhopal, took blessings and tips to travel during COVID-19 from his close friend Anil Kapoor. He shared a series of pictures with Anil Kapoor. In Anil Kapoor's photos, Anupam Kher bowed down to Kapoor for his blessing.

In the second picture, the duo posed for the camera. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have dressed casually. Anil Kapoor is sporting a red tropical shirt and a beige hat. Anupam Kher on the other hand is wearing a plain black shirt with denim.

Kher, in his caption, thanks Kapoor for his blessings before he leaves for his shoot of The Last Show in Bhopal. He added that he will keep all the tips Anil Kapoor gave him. He added a funny line mentioning Satish Kaushik in it.

He wrote, "Hope you don’t share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!" Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher have previously worked in various films together.

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher's Instagram is often filled with pictures of his family and work. He recently shared some videos from his acting classes informing his fan that they have resumed taking care of all the safety measures. He also shared a selfie of himself where he looks extremely happy.

In Anupam Kher's Instagram selfie, he has bent backward to click the picture. He captioned the photo as, "Sometimes happiness is a feeling. Sometimes it is a decision". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's The Last Show will soon begin its shoot as the actor has already reached Bhopal. The Last Show cast has not been revealed yet. It will be produced jointly by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, and Rumi Jafry.

