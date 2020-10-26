Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik celebrate 45 years of friendship with new film 'The Last Show'

Actor Anupam Kher who recently completed his film post the lockdown, shared a video while explaining his bond with his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik. Celebrating 45 years of friendship with Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher shared a clip about their film The Last Show- Show must go on, shot amid pandemic that chronicled the friendship and bond between the two. Anupam shared a clip that featured the duo- Satish and himself while talking about the hard work and labour gone behind making of their film.

Anupam Kher celebrates friendship with Satish Kaushik

In the short clip, Anupam starts by saying, "Friends, during the coronavirus induced lockdown, we have created a lot of videos and songs. I also have done a lot of things, I did write a book and composed a video that had me in double roles... But actually, both of us are actors, until the time we don't do acting, we don't feel good." The Tere Naam director Kaushik then said, "Until the time, we don't listen to roll, camera action... we don't feel satisfied."

Read: Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'she Has Lost All Her Hair', Actor Has Hilarious Response; Watch

Read: Anupam Kher Shares His 16-hour Flight Journey To New York, Says 'spoke To Myself A Lot'

The actor added," So, we decided to make a film during the pandemic and the thought crossed our mind that amid the COVID-19, if health workers, police officials, social workers are working, why can't we do our work (acting) if all these people are doing the same." The clip then shows the actor and film crew maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, following which Kher says, "We have shot the film by taking all the necessary precautions and we wanted to set an example, that people can work in a certain manner amid the pandemic." The clip also showed several meetings and script reading sessions that were conducted by the entire team members. The two friends also spoke about the film and said that it will chronicle the friendship between the two.

Anupam shared the video on Instagram and wrote that friends are the family people choose. He narrated his meeting with Satish 45 years back and wrote that the two encountered in 1975 in National School Of Drama where the two didn’t know that their relationship will last 45 yrs and beyond. So when the pandemic hit the world the two decided to test their friendship.

Read: Anupam Kher Wraps Up 'The Last Show' With Satish Kaushik, Calls It 'enriching Experience'

Read: Anupam Kher Coincidentally Picks His Own Biography In A Book Store With Satish Kaushik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.