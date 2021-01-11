Watch: Anupam Kher Shares An Adorable Montage Of Mother Dulari Kher's Pictures With Family

While Anupam Kher has been living in New York for quite some time now, his mother Dulari Kher has been staying with his younger brother Raju Kher in Mumbai. Yesterday, the veteran actor shared a montage of mom Dulari's pictures on Instagram sent by his younger brother and expressed how 'every picture has a story and lots of love in it'. A couple of days ago, Anupam had shared an aww-dorable '#Dularirocks' video with his mother on Instagram, wherein he teased her about being 'very photogenic'.

Anupam gushes 'Moms are the best' as he shares a montage of Dulari's pictures

Anupam Kher is extremely fond of his mother Dulari Kher and his Instagram handle is proof. Quite often, Dulari features on son Anupam's Instagram feed and yesterday, the National Film Award-winning actor shared an appreciation post for his mom. On January 10, 2021, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a montage of his mother and family's pictures in a cutesy video, shared by his younger brother Raju Kher. In the video posted by him, Raju Kher added several glimpses of his and Anupam Kher's family's we-time with Dulari Kher.

Sharing the video sent by his brother, Anupam wrote, "ere is a beautiful montage of Mom’s pics sent by my brother @rajukherofficial. Every pic has a story and lots of love in it. If possible watch it with your mom. Otherwise, Enjoy and let me know how did you like it! #DulariRocks #PicStories #MomsAreTheBest (sic)".

A couple of days ago, Anupam Kher had shared yet another cute video with his mother on Instagram, wherein the Saaransh actor revealed that one of his friends, Vijay Sehgal, used to call his mother 'Meena Kumari' in their young days. In the video, Anupam is also seen getting into a fun banter with Dulari as he teased her for being 'very photogenic'.

Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "This video with Mom shot yesterday is another proof of my belief in #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. I was teasing her about she being very photogenic. Asked her who used to call her #MeenaKumar in my young days. She said my childhood friend #VijaySehgal. And that very moment #Vijay called. It was spooky!! (sic)".

