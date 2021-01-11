Anupam Kher Praises Wife Kirron Kher; Says 'she Is A Wonderful, Honest Person'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been married to actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher for over three decades, recently opened up about his bond with his wife in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. The actor who is quite active on social media started a hashtag #AskAnupam where he asked his fans to ask any questions pertaining to the actor and his life. During the session, one of the users asked him what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’ and the Baby actor’s answer stole the heart of all his fans.

Anupam Kher talks about his marriage with wife Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher who is known to present his answers in a very subtle manner replied to the fan and said, “She is not a politician at home. She is a person.:)” Apart from this, another fan asked the senior actor to describe his wife in one line to which he wrote, “She is a wonderful, honest and a hardworking person! :)” Kirron is a BJP MP from Chandigarh and spent the Covid-19 lockdown in the city, fulfilling her duties as a parliamentarian. It's been 35 years that the actor has married Kirron Kher. On their wedding anniversary last year, Anupam had penned a heart-wrenching post for his wife along with some throwback pictures of the two together. In the post, he wrote, “Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah Mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary.”

#AskAnupam@AnupamPKher How is it being husband of a politician ?? — Vikash Singh (@Vikashsingh0385) January 10, 2021

She is not a politician at home. She is a person. :) https://t.co/pvgB9eJ62h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 10, 2021

She is a wonderful, honest and a hardworking person ! :) https://t.co/yF5RgjlC7Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has released this third book Your Best Day is Today which is winning hearts and love from people all across. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the film The Last Show where he will be seen opposite his best friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Other than this, the actor will also be seen in The Kashmir Files, which will narrate the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989 and 1990.

