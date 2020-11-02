Anupam Kher Is The 'king Of Quirky Expressions' As He Shares Pics From Latest Photoshoot

On November 2, 2020, Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared four all-suited pictures of himself. Sending out a strong message, he wrote that he is not responsible for what his face does when others talk!! He also gave picture credits to the photographer Rohan Shrestha. He added a smiling emoticon as part of his caption. He looked elegant in the black and white pictures with quirky expressions getting all the attention.

The actor had different expressions like amusement, ‘Oh! -That’s-you’ look, and suspicious look in each picture. Portraying different shots of himself, the actor seemed confident and quite proud of himself. Thus, the post had the best-suited caption. Many of his fans reacted to the posted with hearts, complimenting him on his expression and his caption. A user commented, “The expressions of a man of wisdom” with a monocle face emoticon.

Ram Lakhan actor Anupam is one of the most active veteran actors on social media. He keeps his fans updated by posting his daily activities. In his recent post two days ago, the actor penned an emotional note on his son Sikandar’s birthday. Wishing him a happy birthday, he continued to bless him and send him love from New York. He later said that he was proud to be his dad. Fans poured wishes and blessings in the comments.

Anupam Kher playing lead in New Amsterdam

Anupam Kher has been in the news thanks to his presence on the big screen as well as his off-screen bold statements on certain social issues. He has been vocal about his thoughts and has attracted love from his fans and hate from netizens. The actor has also been a part of several Hollywood films such as The Big Sick, Silver Lining Playbook and You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger. Currently, he is seen playing a lead named Dr. Vijay Kapoor in popular American series- New Amsterdam.

The award-winning actor has appeared in over 500 movies in many languages. He has worked in popular films like Saaransh (1984), Ram Lakhan (1989), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995). The actor has been honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for the contribution in cinema. Anupam is an active supporter of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He got married to actor and a member of parliament Kiran Kher in 1985 and has a step son- Sikandar.

Image Source: Anupam Kher Twitter

