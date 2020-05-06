Anupam Kher's Fun Banter With His Alter-ego Bittu Is 'sunshine Mixed With Hurricane'

The film industry has had to face a shutdown due to the current global crisis in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Filmstars, however, have been giving their best shot in keeping fans entertained through their social media updates about their daily activities, thoughts, and musings. In India, Veteran actor Anupam Kher who started his homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam where a 'videsi' Anupam and his 'desi' alter-ego Bittu, has become a hit among fans.

Anupam Kher indulges in a funny banter

The series which shows the two often have a tête-à-tête about anything and everything under the sun is up with another video to leave the fans in splits. Anupam shared another video on his Twitter handle where the hilarious interaction between Anupam and Bittu will keep you engrossed. In the video, Bittu eventually pops up and requests Anupam to recite a dialogue from one of his old film Karma where Bittu said that he was slapped hard by Dilip Kumar in a scene. Initially reluctant in doing so, Anupam finally gave in and delivered a mindblowing dialogue from the film.

Followed by this, Anupam also requested Bittu to express his emotions through something like a dialogue or something. To this, Bittu recited a very famous poem, 'Koshish Karnewalon Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti.' (People who try hard, never fail).

The actor captioned the video and wrote, "Anupam’s sunshine mixed with Bittu’s hurricane! Presenting #Anupam the entertainer & #Bittu the hope giver with English subtitles!!"

The actor has been under self-isolation ever since he returned from the US a day after the lockdown was announced in India. He has shared many insightful, funny, and relevant updates through his social media which has worked in raising spirits and cheering his fans amid the gloom of the lockdown. Earlier last week, he had shared the first and the second episode of When Anupam Meets Bittu which made fans laugh out loud.

