Varun Dhawan Donates For Daily Wagers' Relief To FWICE On B'day; Ashoke Pandit Thanks Him

With the film industry shut down amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the daily wage earners have lost their livelihoods and their source of daily income. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on the occasion of his birthday on Friday, has contributed an undisclosed amount to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the workers and technicians who have been the most distressed in the film industry due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The chief advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, thanked the actor on behalf of the organization and wished him on his birthday. The official Twitter handle of the organization also acknowledged the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star's generosity and penned a note of gratitude for him.

Have a look:

@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

इस कठिन समय में डेली वेज वर्करो की मदद करने हेतु @Varun_dvn जी का धन्यवाद, हम उनकी इस उदार प्रतिबद्धता और डेली वेज वर्करो की मदद करने के उनके संकल्प की सराहना करते हैं, जिन्हें मदद की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है। साथ ही साथ @Varun_dvn जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुबकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/NwZSgmXtSx — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwice_mum) April 24, 2020

Varun Dhawan has left no stone unturned in his efforts to help the film industry and also other daily wage workers through his contribution to various relief initiatives like PM CARES and others. The actor has also actively spread awareness about the necessary safety precautions that one must follow during the global crisis all the while maintaining social distance and staying at home with his family. After the lockdown, the actor will be seen onscreen in his father David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 along with Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan

