Anupam Kher Feeling 'amazing' As His Latest Book Is A Bestseller At Airport Bookstore

It is a good day for Anupam Kher as he recently authored his third book titled Your Best Day Is Today and found it on the number one rank at a bookstore at the IGI Airport. The actor has shared a short video of his interaction with the staff at the bookstore in an Instagram post today. Scroll along and take a look at the video and what he feels after knowing his book is a bestseller.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Shares Secret To A Peaceful Life, Posts New Pictures

Anupam Kher finds his book on Number 1 position at IGI Airport

Actor Anupam Kher, who is also an author, released his third book titled Your Best Day Is Today. Kher often travels for his work as well as family trips and was in Delhi for the last few days to launch his book at an elite hotel in the city. The actor was as the Delhi airport today on February 2, 2021, and saw his book at the number one position in a bookstore.

The actor has captured a short video about his book being at rank 1 and his conversation with the store’s staff. He asked the first staff member, named Mahesh if he recognised him, who happily said yes and took the actor’s name. Further, he asked if the book was indeed at the top of the best-selling chart and if it was performing well, to which both Mahesh and the other staff member stated that it was doing quite well and is a good read. Post that, he posed along with the two in the video.

He wrote in the caption, “It is the most amazing feeling as an author to find your book at the airport bookstore at the No #1 position. Talking to #Mahesh and his colleague about it was an ecstatic feeling!”. The post has received over 3k likes in less than an hour of being shared with over 15k views. Fans and followers of the actor have comments under the post praising the veteran, take a look.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Launches 'AntarAKt', A Life-altering Initiative; Actor Shares Video

Anupam Kher had released the book on November 15, 2020. The actor has dedicated the book to his mother, Dulari who is often seen on his Instagram feed under the hashtag #DulariRocks. Kher says that the book was inspired by his mother who used to say "Your Best Day Is Today" every time she dropped him to school. The book was written entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown and also talks about how this unexpected and uncertain situation altered our daily lives.

Also Read: Union Ministers Launch Anupam Kher's Book; Smriti Irani Praises Actor, Misses #DulariRocks

Also Read: 'It Was So Wonderful': Anupam Kher Spends 'quality Time' With Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.