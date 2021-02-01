'It was so wonderful': Anupam Kher spends 'Quality time' with Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter and shared a video where he documented his Monday morning time with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at his residence in Delhi. Through the video, the senior actor showed how the two spent 'quality time' together. Apart from this, while captioning the post, the actor cherished the time he spent with Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan at their residence and called it "a learning experience."

Anupam enjoys breakfast with Harsh Vardhan

While sharing the video, Anupam expressed his happiness of feasting on a 'delicious breakfast' with the minister and his wife Nutan. The video showed a glimpse of the Saransh actor along with Harsh Vardhan indulged in some heavy conversations at the latter’s house while strolling in the garden. The video which was a compilation of all the moments that the actor spent at Harsh Vardhan’s house also showed a glimpse of the beautiful kitchen garden that the minister had prepared at his house. The clip also showed a sneak peek of Harsh Vardhan giving a tour of his house to Anupam who seems to take a keen interest in knowing things from the former. Maintaining social distancing, a segment in the video showed Anupam, Harsh Vardhan, and his wife together sitting and sipping tea while holding some serious conversations.

It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhan ji & his generous wife #NutanJi. Apart from the most delicious breakfast it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people’s person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services! 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/xBqJme9dnG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 1, 2021

While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhan ji & his generous wife #NutanJi. Apart from the most delicious breakfast, it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people’s person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services!” Earlier on Saturday, Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani had launched Kher's new book 'Your Best Day is Today' in Delhi. The book launch event took place in The Connaught which is located in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Kher's 'Your Best Day is Today' is a self-help motivational book that has received an overwhelming response since its launch.

Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani expressed her delight in bearing witness to his new book. She, however, missed Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher, who is famous for her honest and hilarious reactions to events and is popular with the hashtag #DulariRocks on social media. Anupam Kher’s third book was written during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had previously written, The Pandemic Has Changed Our Lives Forever.

