Anupam Kher Sends 'best Wishes To All' On The Occasion Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan has witnessed the presence of PM Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the temple. The occasion was witnessed by 175 eminent guests present at the venue apart from the PM. Bollywood actor and motivational speaker, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to wish all his fans and their family members on the historic occasion. His spiritual post was accompanied by a caption which read, “Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram !! #JaiShreeRam.”

Also Read | 'It's Political...,' Explains Pradeep Bhandari Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Anupam Kher wishes his followers

Anupam Kher’s post was an audio-visual chant of Lord Ram as he wished his followers on the occasion. He marked the occasion with a profile picture change as well. He took to Twitter to share a bow and arrow shooting avatar of Lord Rama and kept it as his profile picture. He wrote, “New Profile Picture”, on his tweet that was liked by thousands of his followers.

Anupam Kher's post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Also Read | Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To 'prolific Singer' Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut joins Anupam Kher and others in wishing followers

Kangana Ranaut also joined the bandwagon of celebs congratulating people on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. The Panga actor's representative social media account, which is handled by her team, shared two pictures on the occasion.

The first one was of Lord Ram's photos and idol under a tent and the second picture showed the complete temple which will be constructed on the same site as the tent. She wrote, “Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, the journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon... JAI SHRI RAM #RamMandirAyodhya.”

Team Kangana's post ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM 🙏#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Anupam Kher Proud Of His Nephew For Taking Care Of Family During COVID-19 Battle, See Post

Actress Dipika Chikhlia who essayed the role of Sita in the popular television series Ramayana also took to her Instagram to commemorate the occasion. The actress wished all her followers, congratulating them on Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. She also reiterated some Lord Ram chants followed by good wishes.

Dipika Chikhlia's post for 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan'

The foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to be attended by select guests, which also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be arriving by 11.30 at the venue as per reports along with 175 other guests. The occasion is widely celebrated across the country.

Also Read | 'Sushant's Family Deserves To Know The Truth': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence In A 2-min Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.