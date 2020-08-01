Anupam Kher shares his fondness for glass bangles, says 'there is something so beautiful'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is one such fine talent who leaves no stone unturned with his hilarious gigs and spectacular acting skills. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the actor who is quarantined at home has been quite active on social media to interact with his fans. Recently, Anupam Kher expressed his fondness for glass bangles on social media and also started a game for his fans. As a part of the game, the actor shared a picture o beautiful glass bangles and asked his fans to share their favourite song associated with the bangles.

Anupam Kher's love for glass bangles

In the Instagram post, the Baby actor even expressed his favourite song which was Choodi Nahi Mera Dil Hai. Apart from this, the actor mentioned that there is something beautiful, delicate, and Indian about glass bangles which mesmerize him. Several fans of the actor took active participation in the game and shared their favourite songs in the comment section. One of the users wrote Bole Choodiyan as her favourite song while the other fans commented Gori Hai Kalaiyan as his favourite song based on bangles. A third user hailed the actor for taking out time and talking to his fans. The user also appreciated his videos with his mother Dulari. A fourth user wrote that she also had a similar kind of fondness for the bangles but, she never wore any.

Earlier, the actor took to his Twitter and shared a video that sees him reciting a poem about two different kinds of people in the world. As he recites in Hindi, he shares his thoughts about how some people may deliberately inflict wounds, whereas some may fill up the wounds in people's life. In the video, Anupam Kher says, "Fark sirf itna hain, Sabhi insaan hai magar fark sirf itna hain.. kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hain.. Humsafar sabhi hain magar fark sirf itna hain, kuch saath chalte hai aur kuch saath chhod dete hain.. Pyaar sabhi karte hain, magar fark sirf itna hai, kuch jaan dete hain aur kuch jaan lete hain.. Dosti sabhi karte hai par fark sirf itna hain.. kuch dosti nibhaate hain aur kuch dosti azmaate hain.. Sahi bola na maine?"

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

