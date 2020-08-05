Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Anupam Kher On Bhoomi Pujan & More

Here is an entertainment recap of August 5, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Anupam Kher’s best wishes for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates. Check out today’s latest news here.

Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut’s message for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan:

The Bhoomi Pujan was attended by 175 people, and the ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to social media to post about this. Anupam Kher shared Lord Ram’s chant on his Instagram account. He captioned the post as, “à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‹ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤® à¤­à¥‚à¤®à¤¿ à¤ªà¥‚à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® !! ðŸ™ðŸŒºðŸ™ #JaiShreeRam” You can check out Anupam Kher’s Instagram post here:

Anupam Kher also shared a Tweet to mark the event. He wrote, “#NewProfilePic”. Further, he shared a picture of Lord Shiva holding a bow and arrow.

Team Kangana also shared two pictures of the Ayodhya temple on Twitter. The tweet mentioned that the pictures summed up 500 years of love and faith. You can check out the Tweet here.

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM ðŸ™#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

SC gives Maharashtra Govt three days to submit Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe details:

The Supreme Court has reportedly given the Maharashtra Government three days to submit details obtained from the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It is important to note that while the Centre has given a nod for the CBI probe, the Supreme Court has not yet approved of the decision. As per reports, this matter will be taken up next week.

Amitabh Bachchan slams donation troll:

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to reply to a netizen. The netizen asked the actor why he didn’t donate money to the needy and poor. Bachchan wrote, “Daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 footwear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP".

Nora Fatehi shares message for Beirut explosion:

The Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi shared in her story an image of the Beirut explosion. In one of the messages, she asked her fans to pray for Beirut. You can check out the Instagram stories here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says Centre’s nod for CBI probe is ‘Rakhi gift’:

The Centre has given a nod for the CBI probe. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and also used the #RakshabandhanGift. You can check out the Tweet here.

