Anupam Kher Pens A Sweet Wish On Dalai Lama's 85th Birthday; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to wish his Holiness, the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday. The actor shared a throwback picture along with a sweet birthday wish. In the picture, Anupam Kher can be seen sporting a grey suit and is all smiles as he stands beside the Dalai Lama holding his book in his hand.

Along with the picture, the Special 26 actor wrote a sweet birthday note for him. He wrote, “Happy 85th birthday His Holiness The #DalaiLama ji!! May God give you a long and healthy life. You have touched millions of lives by your kindness and teachings. Thanks for your blessings on the launch of my first book TheBestThingAboutYouIsYOU.” Check out the post below.

Dalai Lama celebrates 85th birthday

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama shared a video message on his 85th birthday saying it is not possible for people to hold a huge celebration for his birthday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is "not necessary," either. However, he also told them that if they want to celebrate his birthday, then he asked them to recite the Mani mantra at least a thousand times. He also added that may everyone be happy.

About Anupam Kher’s book

Anupam Kher's The Best Thing About You Is You! talks on empowering and encouraging the readers. The author gives subtle anecdotes of his own experiences to his readers and uses them to guide his readers in living a happy and contented life. His writing is motivational and helps the reader to look inward and search for the inner self. The book also explains how necessary it is to stay modest and respectful despite how big one is.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the series titled New Amsterdam. The series also stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around a new medical director who breaks the rules for healing the system at America's oldest public hospital. He will next be seen in S. Ramanathan’s Zamaanat: And Justice for All alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

