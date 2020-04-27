Anupam Kher Gets Trolled By 'desi' Alter-ego Bittu After Banter On 'videsi' Fitness; Watch

The film industry has had to face a shutdown due to the current global crisis in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Filmstars, however, have been giving their best shot in keeping fans entertained through their social media updates about their daily activities, thoughts and musings. In India, Veteran Bollywood actor and global icon Anupam Kher has started his own homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam where a 'videsi' Anupam and his 'desi' alter-ego Bittu often have a tête-à-tête about anything and everything under the sun.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared the third episode of the show on Sunday where the hilarious interaction between Anupam and Bittu is sure to leave you in splits. Kher said in the caption that even though making the videos is a difficult exercise for him as an actor, he enjoys the process and hopes his viewers do too. He also said, "It is very important to keep visiting the #Bittus in us. It keeps us grounded.".

Have a look:

दोस्तों!! ज़रा देखो बिट्टू ने कैसे अनुपम की नाक में दम कर रखा है। हर चीज़ में उसका मज़ाक उड़ाता है।ये Ego और Alter-ego के चक्कर में काफ़ी मस्ती हो रही है।इन दोनों का अभिनय करने में मुझे दादी नानी सब याद आ जाते हैं।पर मज़ा बहुत आता है। आपको भी आएगा!! 😍🤣😂#WhenBittuMeetsAnupam pic.twitter.com/trkbVdZEZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 26, 2020

The actor has been under self-isolation ever since he returned from the US a day after the lockdown was announced in India. He has shared many insightful, funny and relevant updates through his social media which has worked in raising spirits and cheering his fans amid the gloom of the lockdown. Earlier last week, he had shared the first and the second episode of When Anupam Meets Bittu which made fans laugh out loud.

Have a look:

दोस्तों! इस विडीओ में शिमला के बिट्टू ने अनुपम का क्या मज़ाक़ उड़ाया जब उसने कहा कि आज वो एक सफल इंसान है। बड़ा ही ज़बरदस्त जवाब दिया है अपने बंदे ने!! 🤣 #Bittu bursts the bubble of #Anupam when he calls himself a successful person. मज़ा आया ना?? 😎🤓😂 #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam pic.twitter.com/sWDQgWGURk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2020

Starting a new series #WhenBittuMeetsAnupam!! #Bittu is my childhood name. Bittu loves to tease Anupam. Hope you love this funny/serious interactions!! This is first of the many to follow. Do let me know how do you like this exchange between the two? 🤣🤓#WhenBittuMeetsAnupam pic.twitter.com/5JJQqrtbot — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 22, 2020

