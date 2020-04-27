Anupam Kher Shares Monochrome Pics Along With A Motivational Message Amid Lockdown

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is spending his quarantine interacting with his fans and sharing some thought-provoking posts on his Twitter, shared a message for all. The actor shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle along with a beautiful message for his fans.

Anupam Kher shares a motivational message on Twitter

Anupam shared his monochrome pictures on the micro-blogging site where he can be seen making several facial expressions. Apart from the pictures, the actor shared a message for his fans as well amid the lockdown. In one of the pictures, the Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey star can be seen smiling while looking at the cameras while in the second pictures he can be seen staring in an astonishing manner.

While captioning the pictures, Anupam wrote that no matter how angry life may get, staying happy is one of his habits.

Several fans praised him for his motivational message and thanked him for spreading positivity on the Internet with his post. One of the fans wrote, "Well said sir." Another user sent his love from Pakistan and wrote, "Awesome cool buddy love from #Pakistan Keep shining for India." A third user chimed in and expressed his love for the actor. He commented upon Anupam's sense of humor and wrote that Anupam is such a great actor that whatever he says shows the humorous side in him.

Sometime back, the actor celebrated 16 million followers on the micro-blogging site. He shared a tweet where he thanked his fans for the support and termed them his “strength.”

Well said sir — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) April 27, 2020

Awesome cool buddy love from #Pakistan Keep shining for #India — Safi Khan (@SafiKhanMagical) April 27, 2020

सर आप इतने अच्छे इन्सान हो आप की हर एक बात में मजाक छुपा होता है सच मै सर आप भोत अच्छे हो आई लव यू सर — Bharat soni (@Bharat45495565) April 27, 2020

Kya batau sir apko Kuch logo ki aadat h kisi ko khush ni dekh sakte h. Isly aapse jalne walo ki kami ni na h. Keep it up sir. — Amitesh (@Amitesh85695989) April 27, 2020

Anupam shared a picture on his Twitter where the actor can be seen standing with a board that says, “16mn and 1mn friends in just 50 days. #JaiHo.” The actor started his lockdown series on Twitter 'Call People Who Make You Happy'. As part of it, he calls different people from the film industry who he thinks are positive and will spread happiness.

